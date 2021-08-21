Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
Docotrs Skin Care8330 Naab Rd Ste 315, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 334-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr saw my spouse and immediately saw that he had a vey serious condition and sent him to the correct physician, he is a wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659480697
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Ball Memorial Hospital Muncie Indiana
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Dr. Obeime has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obeime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obeime speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeime. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeime.
