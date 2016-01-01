Overview

Dr. Christopher Nold, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Nold works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Meriden, CT, West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.