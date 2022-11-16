See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Somers, NY
Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somers, NY. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital and M C

Dr. Nicora works at MDVIP - Somers, New York in Somers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Somers, New York
    356 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589 (914) 398-6426

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicora?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Nicora is an excellent Doctor.... Very Knowledgeable, clear explanations and advice, never rushes the appointment, promptly returns calls, calm and considerate. So happy that I switched to Dr. Nicora.
    June B — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1447270624
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph's Hospital and M C
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Northern Westchester Hospital
    • Putnam Hospital Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    

    Dr. Nicora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicora works at MDVIP - Somers, New York in Somers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nicora’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

