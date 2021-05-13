Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD
Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Pearl Plastic Surgery145 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 878-9300
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Dr. Nichols removed my implants in 2017 due to them leaking into my lymph nodes. A slight scar was left under each breast but minimal and was expected. I was 100 Percent happy with the results. My dermatologist said he did an excellent job. The staff was really nice.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
