Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Nichols works at Pearl Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pearl Plastic Surgery
    145 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 878-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center
  • Providence Centralia Hospital
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    May 13, 2021
    Dr. Nichols removed my implants in 2017 due to them leaking into my lymph nodes. A slight scar was left under each breast but minimal and was expected. I was 100 Percent happy with the results. My dermatologist said he did an excellent job. The staff was really nice.
    Sandi — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659477610
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    • University of Florida
    • Florida State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Pearl Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

