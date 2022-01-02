Dr. Christopher Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Nguyen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Addice Birth Center LLC the8845 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 444-3278
Houston Office411 Lantern Bend Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-3278
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (281) 444-3278
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (480) 909-3872
Houston Office1140A Cypress Station Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to his patients and answers all questions in a friendly and competent manner. Makes diagnosis carefully with thorough knowledge of Cardiology.
About Dr. Christopher Nguyen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1003825035
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Cardiology
