Dr. Christopher Nguyen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Spring, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.