Dr. Christopher Ng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Ng works at Eastern Long Island Family Med in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.