Dr. Christopher Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself being very blessed to have Dr. NG as my doctor. He is the kindest, warmest and the most patient person I have ever known. In Yiddish he is know as a real Mench.
About Dr. Christopher Ng, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124002845
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Uc Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.