Dr. Christopher Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Newton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Eye Institute150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 272-2020
Rhode Island Eye Institute1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 105, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 437-0500
Fall River Office235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-0150
St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 324-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Had cataract surgery on my left eye.(10 weeks ago) with Dr. Newton. Very thorough in explaining what my options were and what was to be done and how. Very positive experience from first visit, surgery and post op visits. New vision is 20/20 in that eye. I had my right eye done 7 years ago at a different provider, not at RI eye. Had problems for over a year. Went to RI eye when recommended by a friend. Resolved my problem, and they continue to be my only choice for eye concerns.
About Dr. Christopher Newton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newton speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
