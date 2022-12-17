Dr. Christopher Newman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Newman, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Newman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Florida Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery, LLC240 1st Ave S Fl 2, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 380-5049
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and professional support staff as well. Highly recommend this talented plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Christopher Newman, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407967185
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital - Ohio State University
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- South Pointe Hospital - Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
