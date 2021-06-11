Overview

Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Neubuerger works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.