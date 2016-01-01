Dr. Nemes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Nemes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Nemes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
- 1 2211 Post St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (925) 944-1733
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Nemes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851772719
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.