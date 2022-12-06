See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist West Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Nelson works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC
    6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1414
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist West Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I have no reservations for my upcoming knee surgery. Dr. Nelson was engaging and very professional in our first meeting. His explanation and recommendation for knee surgery was easy to understand. He addressed and answered all our questions and concerns, sincerely and simply. My husband works with several people who had knee replacement surgery done by Dr. Nelson, they are very happy with the results. A very close friend of ours had Dr. Nelson do hip surgery and was relieved immediately of his pain, we didn't hesitate to contact his office for my knee replacement. Dr. Nelson, his staff and assistants are helpful, warm and professional, I am confident our choice for knee replacement is good hands.
    About Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740403500
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Michigan State University, Garden City Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

