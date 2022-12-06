Overview

Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist West Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Des Moines Orthopedic Centers in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.