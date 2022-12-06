Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO
Dr. Christopher Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist West Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I have no reservations for my upcoming knee surgery. Dr. Nelson was engaging and very professional in our first meeting. His explanation and recommendation for knee surgery was easy to understand. He addressed and answered all our questions and concerns, sincerely and simply. My husband works with several people who had knee replacement surgery done by Dr. Nelson, they are very happy with the results. A very close friend of ours had Dr. Nelson do hip surgery and was relieved immediately of his pain, we didn't hesitate to contact his office for my knee replacement. Dr. Nelson, his staff and assistants are helpful, warm and professional, I am confident our choice for knee replacement is good hands.
- Washington University In St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Michigan State University, Garden City Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Iowa
