Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Neal, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Neal, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Locations
Hawaii Radiologic Associates Ltd688 Kinoole St Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-8010
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 342-3108
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Neal, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
