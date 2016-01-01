Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Najberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comfort Care Home Health201 Market St, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 942-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najberg?
About Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1609069103
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najberg works at
Dr. Najberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.