Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 2010.

Dr. Nadorff works at Holistic Psychiatry Nadorff MD, LLC in Worthington, OH.

Locations

    Holistic Psychiatry Nadorff, MD LLC
    5701 N High St Ste 300, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 949-9805
    Monday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2022
    Aug 23, 2022
I have had the benefit of working with numerous behavioral health providers over the past 15 years and Dr. Nadorff is, hands down, the best that i have worked with. He truly cares about his patients and will work with you to find the treatment plan that fits your needs and goals. Dr. Nadorff recommended a medication that I was previously unaware of for the treatment of my panic attacks and it has been an absolute game changer in my life. He is extremely quick to respond whenever I need anything and values my feedback. He is a very caring and talented psychiatrist that I would recommend to anyone seeking help.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1922309871
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University 2014
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 2010
    • University of Texas 2004
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadorff works at Holistic Psychiatry Nadorff MD, LLC in Worthington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nadorff’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadorff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

