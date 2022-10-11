Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Mussman works at
Locations
Indiana Surgical Associates PC7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-1910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Indiana Surgical Associates12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-5585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mussan is the greatest general surgeon in Northwest Indiana! He’s a very kind, thorough, passionate doctor that genuinely cares about his patients and their recovery. He preform my mastectomy, went over very specifically what was going to happen and took his time completing my surgery, I love Dr. Mussman he is highly recommended.
About Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1578837019
Education & Certifications
- St James Hospital and Health Center
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mussman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mussman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussman.
