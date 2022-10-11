Overview

Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Mussman works at Indiana Surgical Associates in Hobart, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.