Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO

Urology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Murphy works at Southeastern Urological Center in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Institute
    2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 309-0400
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology Institute
    12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 309-0400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Capital Regional Medical Ctr ER
    2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 325-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659787430
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

