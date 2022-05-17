Overview

Dr. Christopher Moyer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Moyer works at UPMC Urology Of Central PA in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.