Dr. Christopher Moyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Moyer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Moyer works at
Locations
Urology of Central Pennsylvania Inc100 Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7037
Upmc Harrisburg111 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 782-5470MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 815 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 200, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 724-0720
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moyer performed a RARP on me due to an aggressive Prostate Cancer. I am completely satisfied with the results. He was very straight-forward, honest and professional. Obviously, I have a lot to thank him and his office staff for!!
About Dr. Christopher Moyer, DO
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyer works at
Dr. Moyer has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.