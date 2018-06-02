Dr. Christopher Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Morris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Arthritis Associates3 Sheridan Sq, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It took a little bit to get an appointment but once I did, he was very thorough and answered my questions and was very knowledgeable about the autoimmune disease I was diagnosed with.
About Dr. Christopher Morris, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295831733
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- University Tenn Med Center
- UC Irvine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
