Dr. Christopher Morache, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Morache works at Psychiatric Centrs At San Diego in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.