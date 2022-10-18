Dr. Christopher Morache, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Morache, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Morache, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Morache works at
Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego5353 Mission Center Rd Ste 224, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 528-4600
- 2 7850 Vista Hill Ave Ste 604, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 528-4600
- 3 609001 PO Box, San Diego, CA 92160 Directions (619) 320-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morache is the real deal!! He is not at all intimidating, he truly listens, is kind, patient, gentle and very knowledgeable. It was a pleasure speaking with him!!
About Dr. Christopher Morache, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689621567
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morache has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morache accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morache works at
Dr. Morache has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morache on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morache. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.