Dr. Christopher Moeller, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (26)
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Moeller, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Moeller works at Wichita Dermatology & Aesthetics, LLC in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moeller Dermatology
    1911 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 682-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 12, 2017
    Dr. Christopher Moeller is outstanding and his entire staff is caring, talented and professional. From the reception desk, to the nursing staff, to the Physician Assistants, and to the two physicians -- everyone in this office is the best we've ever experienced. We highly recommend this dermatology office and we also recommend their associated Skin Enhancement Center. As a patient, you will be treated professionally, kindly, promptly and with meticulous skin care.
    Loyal Customer in Wichita, KS — Dec 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Moeller, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Moeller, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891798005
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeller works at Wichita Dermatology & Aesthetics, LLC in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Moeller’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

