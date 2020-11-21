Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They graduated from Indiana and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Locations
Wise Robotic General Surgery2000 Ben Merritt Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 539-0707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeder?
Dr. Moeder is an excellent surgeon who is technically skilled and compassionate. At the pre-op appointment, he explained the procedure very well, and he took time to answer my questions. My surgery was complex. He performed the surgery well. Post-op, he gave a clear explanation of what he had done and gave me a detailed explanation of post-op care. As a patient, you know he's a good doctor when the hospital nursing staff tells you he is great. He is a well-trained surgeon (UT Southwestern/Parkland in both "old school" surgery and robotic surgery) who was able to complete the surgery with skill, concern and care. Dr. Moeder is both skilled and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265843791
Education & Certifications
- UT Sou
- Indiana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeder.
