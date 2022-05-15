Dr. Christopher Mocek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mocek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mocek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mocek, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Mocek works at
Locations
1
Innovative Spine Care9101 Kanis Rd Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 978-8618
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Mocek several years ago. My pain had become unmanageable! Dr. Mocek new exactly what it would take to give me the help I needed! He is a true blessing!
About Dr. Christopher Mocek, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1821050618
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Adams State
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mocek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mocek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mocek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mocek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mocek.
