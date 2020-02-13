Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitromaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Mitromaras works at
Locations
Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Cabarrus100 Medical Park Dr Ste 210, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitromaras might be the last doctor on earth who actually listens to his patients. In 3 hours he correctly diagnosed what took far too many other docs to misdiagnose over two full years. Not only that, I left with a treatment plan and surgery was done in a couple weeks. I haven't felt this good since - I cant remember!! I am getting my life back and that's 100% thanks to Dr M!
About Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801104971
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitromaras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitromaras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitromaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitromaras has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitromaras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitromaras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitromaras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitromaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitromaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.