Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
West Tennessee Medical Group Neuroscience & Spine (dyersburg)1720 Woodlawn Ave, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 287-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitchell was courteous, knowledgeable, and professional.
About Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932317880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
