Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Medical Center
Dr. Mitchell works at
Brandywine Urology Consultants2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 652-8990
Glasgow Medical Center2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultants4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 652-8990
Ketlay Professional Plaza114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Mitchell is an incredible specialist who puts his patients first. After being properly diagnosed thru his testing process. He provides you and your family member what your diagnoses is and what can be done. His medical group, Brandywine urology is extremely professional. Both locations for testing procedures, appointments. I can't thank them and Dr Mitchell enough. Knowing what you have going on after not knowing for years is is a miracle.
- Urology
- English
- 1124274105
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
