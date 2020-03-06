See All Urologists in Wilmington, DE
Urology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt Medical Center

Dr. Mitchell works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Brandywine Urology Consultants
    2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 (302) 652-8990
    Glasgow Medical Center
    2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 (302) 652-8990
    Brandywine Urology Consultants
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 (302) 652-8990
    Ketlay Professional Plaza
    114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 (302) 652-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christiana Hospital
  Saint Francis Hospital
  Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Cancer
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Male Infertility
Overactive Bladder
Pelvic Abscess
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Dr Mitchell is an incredible specialist who puts his patients first. After being properly diagnosed thru his testing process. He provides you and your family member what your diagnoses is and what can be done. His medical group, Brandywine urology is extremely professional. Both locations for testing procedures, appointments. I can't thank them and Dr Mitchell enough. Knowing what you have going on after not knowing for years is is a miracle.
    Jim Mills — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD

    Urology
    English
    1124274105
    Education & Certifications

    Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

