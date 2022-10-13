Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Miskovsky works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
-
2
Texas Orthopaedic Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-1438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miskovsky?
Visit was very good. The Dr. provided very detailed information on surgery for arthritis in left hand.
About Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093710816
Education & Certifications
- Phil Hand Ctr
- Hosp For Special Surg
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Vermont
