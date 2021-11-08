Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Minnie Hamilton Health System.
Parkersburg Cardiology Associates1013 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Wirt County Health Services Association Inc483 Court St, Elizabeth, WV 26143 Directions (304) 424-4574
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2111
Camden Clark Oncology705 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Minnie Hamilton Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's a top notch cardiologist after Dr Avington retired he has been my Dr he was totally lost because my computer history. Only went back a short pierod. But he did some digging. And he is awesome brought me back from death. I recommend him highly.
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
