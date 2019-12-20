Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Locations
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller is extremely knowledgeable, patient, kind, caring and certainly welcomes patient involvement in any discussions. He puts you at ease. He certainly is the GI doctor for me and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Methodist University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.