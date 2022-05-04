Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Radnor, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 306, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2400
-
2
University of Penn-medical Group3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 1-330S, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2737
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller and his staff at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia were great. I had a very rare tumor on my back that required MOHS surgery. He did a wonderful job and his staff was tremendously caring and compassionate. They are the best!
About Dr. Christopher Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
