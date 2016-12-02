Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI.
Dr. Milkie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Milwaukee Foot and Ankle Specialists10125 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 257-0676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milkie?
Seen doctor Milkie for foot problems and surgey this year I highly recommend him. I never felt rushed, he explained everything to be so I would understand it,very kind and personable. His staff and nurses were always very helpful and had great communication with doctor Milkie.Never had any problems getting in for appointments and he was always on time.
About Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013014166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milkie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milkie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milkie works at
Dr. Milkie has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Milkie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milkie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.