Dr. Christopher Mileto, MD
Dr. Christopher Mileto, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Assoc. of Long Island Physicians and Medical Group Pllc6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commack66 Commack Rd Ste 306, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
St. Charles Orthopedics - West Babylon60 Fleets Point Dr Ste 1, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
From my first meeting with Dr Mileto I was sure he was the surgeon to do my hip replacement surgery because he had a confident attitude about him that I trusted. On 9/19/22 Dr Mileto performed my hip replacement surgery and now 2 weeks later and I’m walking with a cane no more walker and I can walk short distances without the cane. Pain is minimal and in fact, pain right after surgery was much less than prior to surgery. Dr Mileto is a terrific surgeon and I recommend him to anyone in pain needing surgery.?
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Hedley Orthopedic Institute
- Maimonides Medical Center In Brooklyn, New York
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
