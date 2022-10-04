Overview

Dr. Christopher Mileto, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Mileto works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, West Babylon, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.