Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO
Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Medical Group LLC4457 BAYOU BLVD, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 226-6801
Dynamic Pain & Wellness Pllc930 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-6801
Sacred Heart Medical Group at Airport Medical1549 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-1932
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr thoughtful and very careing .
About Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154593259
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Thomas More College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Middendorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middendorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middendorf has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Middendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.