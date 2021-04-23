Overview

Dr. Christopher Mickler, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Mickler works at Morton Plant Neuroscience in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.