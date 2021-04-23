Dr. Christopher Mickler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mickler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mickler, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Mickler works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
-
2
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mickler?
I was very happy with Dr Mickler on all points. He explained everything to my satisfaction. He is professional and has a wonderful bedside manner. I ref him all the time.
About Dr. Christopher Mickler, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457594012
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mickler works at
Dr. Mickler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mickler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.