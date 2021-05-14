Overview

Dr. Christopher Michael, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Michael works at Texas Neurosurgery Llp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Addison, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.