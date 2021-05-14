Dr. Christopher Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Michael, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
1
Texas Neurosurgery Llp, 3600 Gaston Ave Ste 907, Dallas, TX 75246, (214) 235-1481
2
Methodist Addison, 17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 370, Addison, TX 75001, (214) 823-2052
3
Texas Neurosurgery LLP, 505 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165, (214) 823-2052
4
Texas Neurosurgery, 6080 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75206, (214) 823-2052, Monday-Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael has been excellent. The best part of my experience was we are still in Covid and my adult children had concerns regarding my upcoming surgery. During my appointment when we scheduled surgery I told Dr. Michael of my childrens concerns and asked if he could set up a time to speak with them. He immediately said,"call them now, video call." I did and he was wonderful he answered all questions pointed the phone to my MRI results. He completely explained the procedure he was amazing. I knew then I picked the right person for the surgery. He is compassionate and the office staff is just as wonderful. All of the ladies in the office and the Addison hospital staff fantastic. I was in good hands. I'm 6 weeks post surgery and starting PT today. I walked a mile yesterday and am getting back to normal because I followed instructions.
About Dr. Christopher Michael, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Greek
- 1417978016
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michael speaks Greek.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.