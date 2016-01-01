See All Otolaryngologists in Madison Heights, MI
Dr. Christopher Metz, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Christopher Metz, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. 

Dr. Metz works at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

    Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg
    27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 541-0100
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals
    27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 201, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 967-7795
    Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat
    2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 562-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    V Dermatology
    28080 Grand River Ave Ste 205W, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 478-8616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Rhinoseptoplasty
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Rhinoseptoplasty
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Metz, DO

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215349915
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

