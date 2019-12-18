Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Mesick works at
Locations
Feldman ENT Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 466-7747
Feldman Ent Group Pcthe6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 581-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very friendly and welcoming. The doctor was cordial and professional, introducing himself right away as I was a new patient. He was able to diagnose my condition and prescribe medications to heal the problem, assuring me that I should contact him should there be any additional questions or problems. I have since recommended him to a friend.
About Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesick has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.