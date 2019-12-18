Overview

Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Mesick works at Feldman ENT Group in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.