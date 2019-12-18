See All Otolaryngologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Mesick works at Feldman ENT Group in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Feldman ENT Group
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-8847
    Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology
    1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 466-7747
    Feldman Ent Group Pcthe
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 581-0610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2019
    The staff was very friendly and welcoming. The doctor was cordial and professional, introducing himself right away as I was a new patient. He was able to diagnose my condition and prescribe medications to heal the problem, assuring me that I should contact him should there be any additional questions or problems. I have since recommended him to a friend.
    S. M. — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mesick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesick has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

