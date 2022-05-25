Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Merrick works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates, PC1725 E Boulder St Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-1069Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Office staff friendly 1st of all. Dr. Merrick listens, answers questions, explains completely and great bed side manner. Shows concern about your well fair and very consensus about treatments, courses of action to improve health/quality of life. Dr Merrick actually cares and is proactive. Wonderful change from all the Doctors who don't give a rip and rush you out the door.
About Dr. Christopher Merrick, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942566419
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrick works at
Dr. Merrick has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.