Overview

Dr. Christopher Mernitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Mernitz works at Obstetrics and Gynecology of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Westfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.