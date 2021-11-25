Dr. Christopher Mernitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mernitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mernitz, MD
Dr. Christopher Mernitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Carmel13420 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 573-7050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
OB/GYN of Indiana Westfield380 S Junction Xing # B, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions (317) 573-7050Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Dr. Mernitz is a very caring doctor and will be missed as he moves onto a different role in his field. Many Blessings!!
About Dr. Christopher Mernitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477543551
- St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Washington University
