Dr. Merkl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Merkl, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Merkl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Merkl works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center PA4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 800, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 665-0472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkl?
About Dr. Christopher Merkl, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497723142
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkl works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkl. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.