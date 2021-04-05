Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Swedish Pain Services - First Hill600 Broadway Ste 530, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2013
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Merifield since my previous provider retired. I’m a ‘complex and chronic pain patient’, with both my C-spine and L-S spine fused, with lots of additional hardware— an intrathecal pump and two (!) electrostimulators, plus nerve damage from surgery on both feet. I’ve found Dr Merifield to be willing to listen to my needs, but also strongly bound by the ethics of his profession. Where for many years opiates were the go-to medication for pain, they are now seen by pain specialists as often doing more harm than good, causing high rates of addiction and other problems. We who are actually in pain are less quick to want to stop taking meds that actually seem to help. Dr Merifield and I have disagreed at times about what I need to simply get through the day (and I remain in a lot more pain than I would like), but I’ve never felt that he didn’t care about my pain, and will continue recommending him to other people in need.
About Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811978976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merifield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merifield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merifield has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merifield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Merifield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merifield.
