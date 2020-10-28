Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Menendez works at
Locations
-
1
NWA Breast Care Specialists701 S Horsebarn Rd Ste 100, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 876-8028
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menendez?
I highly recommend Dr. Menendez as a breast oncologist. When I was diagnosed in Sept. 2019 I knew I wanted a breast oncologist instead of a general surgeon. As I started asking for recommendations, Dr. Menendez' name was always mentioned from both patients and members of medical community. His staff was welcoming and caring and during the appointments there was no rush. He answered all of my questions. Dr. Menendez installed my port and did my double mastectomy. His bedside manner was impeccable. I did consider reconstruction but chose to have an aesthetic flat closure. I am pleased with the outcome of my surgery: the removal of my tumor and nodes, and my appearance. I highly recommend Dr. Menendez and am so grateful he practices in Northwest Arkansas.
About Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881894673
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez works at
Dr. Menendez speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.