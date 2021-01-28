Dr. Christopher Mendello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mendello, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Med College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Anchor Health Centers PA3021 Airport Rd N Ste 103, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 208-0381
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Dr. Mendello was very thorough and attentive. Very experienced sleep specialist. Appointment was not rushed and he spent time answering questions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Mendello, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750322384
- Detroit Med Center
- Med College Of Ohio At Toledo
- Med College Of Ohio
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mendello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.