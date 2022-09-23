Dr. Christopher Melroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Melroy, MD
Dr. Christopher Melroy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute PC4750 Waters Ave Ste 112, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 355-1070
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Compassionate, concerned and highly skillful.
About Dr. Christopher Melroy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Melroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melroy has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Melroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melroy.
