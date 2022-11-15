Dr. Christopher Melnic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Melnic, MD
Dr. Christopher Melnic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital ORS55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8575Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham Urogynecology Group2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had my knee replaced in the Summer of 2022. I was back to work in 3 weeks and barely needed any pain medications. He is the best!! If you are thinking about knee replacement, he is the only guy to see.
About Dr. Christopher Melnic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Rush University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Melnic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnic has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnic.
