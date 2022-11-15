Overview

Dr. Christopher Melnic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Melnic works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.