Dr. Caleb Meenach, DO
Overview
Dr. Caleb Meenach, DO is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caleb Meenach, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1881039204
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
