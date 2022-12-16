See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Meckel works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monterey Spine And Joint
    12 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 648-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns
    966 Cass St Ste 250, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 649-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Meckel?

    Dec 16, 2022
    I could not have dreamed of a better outcome. I am extremely nervous about even getting a shot for the flu, so you can imagine how I felt to get a Knee replacement>>>> from the very beginning to the end I felt very well taken care of and always felt I was in very capable hands... Reggie Anderson Carmel
    Reginald Anderson — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376581355
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arthritis, Orthopedic and Sports Medical Center
    Residency
    • LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meckel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meckel works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meckel’s profile.

    Dr. Meckel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meckel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Meckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meckel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

