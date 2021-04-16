Dr. Christopher McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McPherson, MD
Dr. Christopher McPherson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.
Mayfield - Green Township6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
I have had surgery by Dr. McPherson in 2010. There have been 2 times I have needed to see him since that surgery. Dr. Mc Pherson has always had good communication skills and explains things to insure understanding. He has always been pleasant and kind. I have had physical therapy at Mayfield Brain and Spine in the past few weeks. The 2 physical therapists who worked with me were excellent. Audra Roden & David Stover. They were so knowledgeable and kind. Thank you!
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
