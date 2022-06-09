Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. McMullen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UW Neighborhood South Lake Union Clinic750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMullen?
I herniated a disc two years ago while olympic lifting, and suffered from intense back spasms for several days. I was able to get an appointment quickly within the same week. Dr. McMullen was very thorough and did a great job answering all my questions as to whether or not surgery was the route to go. I ultimately decided not to have surgery at this time, but had a good treatment plan in place with follow-ups. I've completed the PT a year ago and now back to full strength lifting. Very happy with my experience with Dr. McMullen. Thank you!!
About Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871931139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Colorado
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McMullen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McMullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMullen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McMullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.