Dr. Christopher McLendon, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McLendon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Locations
Renaissance Plastic Surgery4030 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-2200
Piedmont Macon350 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 474-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McClendon is knowledgeable, professional, honest and caring. Of my whole cancer care team he has been the individual I most trusted and appreciated. I only wish he could manage all of the pieces of cancer treatment! I am in the process of reconstruction after bilateral mastectomy and went to MD Anderson in Houston for some other cancer care issues. The plastic surgeon at MD Anderson said my expanders were the best job she had seen. There isn’t much higher praise than that. His staff are also wonderful and caring people that I will forever be grateful to have met.
About Dr. Christopher McLendon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLendon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLendon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McLendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLendon.
